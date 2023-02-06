DES MOINES, Iowa — A Git N Go gas station in northeast Des Moines is one step away from the green light to tear down a vacant house next door and build a parking lot in its place.

Des Moines City Council unanimously approved its second consieration to rezone a lot adjacent to the Git N Go on the 800 block of East Euclid Avenue during their meeting Monday night. The lot, which contains a house on Des Moines’ list of blighted homes, has moved from a residential district to a mixed-use district.

Several neighbors spoke to WHO 13 off-camera in advance of the council’s vote. Some approved tearing down the vacant house, while others oppose it because of robberies that have occurred at the gas station.

City council member Linda Westergaard, who represents the ward where the project is located, said the corporation did do their due diligence before pushing the project forward.

“Thank you to Git N Go for meeting with the residents…we met on Saturday and it was a wonderful meeting,” Westergaard said before the vote. “The residents are happy, Git N Go is happy, and they just did a really good job with the neighborhood.”

Monday’s vote means city council only needs to vote on the rezoning one more time as its final approval.

The first approval vote in January featured several comments from Git N Go representatives on how they plan to address concerns from neighbors.

“We’ve done quite a bit to try to prevent any kind of congregation of people around the store,” said Git N Go representative Thomas Morford during January’s presentation. “We put up a six and a half-foot security fence to restrain people from going around the back of the properties, and doing what we can in an effort to keep the neighborhood beautiful.”