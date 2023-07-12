DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2023-2024 school year is quickly approaching, and Des Moines Public Schools is still in need of teachers before the first bell rings.

DMPS is hosting a job fair at East High School on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and plans to hire qualified applicants on the spot. The school district is looking to fill more than 300 openings, most notably teachers, education assistants, and substitute teachers.

“If your why is rooted in a genuine care for students, the community, and to improve things, and if you’re not someone who sits on the sidelines complaining, then this will be a great fit for you,” said Theron Hobbs, Des Moines Public Schools’ director of recruitment and retention.

Hobbs said the goal of the job fair is not just to hire a new class of teachers, but to keep them around for more than a year or two. He believes the educational experience will be better for everyone if more potential teachers step up to lead classrooms.

“This is understanding how important it is to have positions filled as much as possible,” Hobbs said. “It helps with the retention with the staff we already have. understaffed buildings and departments create burnout and stress for people. The more qualified people we can hire for these roles is better not just for the person coming in, but also for the staff we have.”

In addition to educators, Des Moines Public Schools is also seeking bus drivers, food service workers, and custodians.

Potential hires should apply for their position of interest at this link before coming to the job fair.