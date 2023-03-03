DES MOINES, Iowa — There are still a few months left in the current school year but Des Moines Public Schools (DMPS) is already looking toward staffing next year. The district is hosting two hiring events Friday to fill a number of jobs.

Theron Hobbs, DMPS Recruitment and Retention Coordinator, said the district is looking for bus drivers, bus associates who ride on the and supervise the kids, people to work in food services, substitute teachers, associates and nurses, as well as people to work in the after school Metro Kids program.

“The support staff definitely is something that I think gets overlooked,” Hobbs said. “People assume, like well, if you got the teachers, then you must be great, and it’s like no, there’s a massive system, right, in our district for everything to be fully staffed in order to go well. So we need to get the kids to school, that’s where transportation comes in. Once the kids are there, understand the importance of nutrition and being able to focus and learn, so we need food and nutrition people there, right. We understand that staff members, whether it be our classroom teachers or associates or nurses, they get sick themselves or family things come up so we want to make sure there’s no major gap in the opportunities for our students. And then after-school programming is important too.”

He said no previous experience is needed for most jobs. The district will train new hires.

One hiring event will only cover the Metro Kids program. It’s from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kurtz Opportunity Center on Porter Avenue.

The other hiring event will cover all other jobs DMPS is looking to fill. It’s from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Central Nutrition Annex building on Second Avenue.

People can get more information and apply on the district’s website.

Hobbs said people who can’t make the hiring events but are still interested in applying should contact the district.