DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police said several officers are hurt after a man attacked them during an investigation.

The scene unfolded around 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon near the intersection of SW 15th Street and Amos Avenue. Police said they initially came to that address because 23-year-old Pierce Cruz refused to leave his ex-girlfriend’s house and started arguing with her.

Cruz was not at the scene when police first arrived, but returned at approximately 1:15 p.m. Police said Cruz attacked the officers fifteen minutes after he came back to SW 15th Street.

Police said Cruz stabbed one officer in the thigh, kicked an officer in the face, and bit a third officer. All of the officers were hospitalized with serious injuries, but they are expected to survive.

Dozens of officers responded to the scene after the suspected attack. They arrested Cruz and charged him with violating a no-contact order, willful injury, and assault on a police officer.