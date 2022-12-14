DES MOINES, Iowa – A material witness warrant has been issued for a man police say has information that can help solve the city’s latest homicide.

The Des Moines Police Department is looking for 54-year-old Scott Lowery of Des Moines.

Police believe he may have information about the death of 51-year-old Natasha Williams. Officers discovered her body Monday at a home in the 1600 block of E. Glenwood Drive during a welfare check.

Investigators have not released any information about how she died but are investigating her death as a homicide.

Scott Lowery (WHO 13)

Lowery is 5’ 10” and weighs about 190 pounds. He is believed to be driving a blue 2006 Jeep Commander with an Iowa license plate of MNP 490.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.