DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing elderly man with medical issues.

They are looking for 79-year-old Larry Dean Freeborn Sr. He was reported missing Saturday night.

Larry Freeborn Sr.

Freeborn’s last known whereabouts were in Maxwell at 5:00 p.m. Saturday. Police say he has medical issues that lead to confusion so he might struggle to find his way home.

Freeborn is believed to be driving a green 2007 Ford Focus with the license plate LHR 645.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are encouraged to call 911.