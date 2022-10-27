DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Thursday morning on Des Moines’ south side.

Officers were called to apartments in the 400 block of SE McKinley on a report of a shooting just before 4:00 a.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. When police arrived, they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds to both of his legs.

The victim was transported to a Des Moines hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Shell casings were found outside the apartments.

No information about a possible suspect in the shooting has been released by police. Detectives are continuing to investigate.