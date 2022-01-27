Des Moines Police investigating first homicide of 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa – The victim of a shooting in Des Moines’ Capitol Park neighborhood earlier this month has died and now police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2022.

Police say the victim, 24-year-old Trishay Thompson of Des Moines, died shortly after 7:00 a.m. Thursday at a Des Moines hospital. Thompson was injured in a shooting on the evening of January 9 in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

WHO 13 spoke to Thompson’s family a few weeks ago and they said he did not live at the apartment complex where the shooting happened but had been dropping off a friend.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect in the case but their investigation continues.