Robbery at U.S. Bank at 520 Walnut in Des Moines on November 15, 2022. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating the robbery of a downtown Des Moines bank that happened Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. at the U.S. Bank at 520 Walnut. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said a male suspect entered the bank and said he had a weapon. No weapon was displayed.

The suspect fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured in the robbery.

Sgt. Parizek said investigators have a description of the suspect, but they are waiting to release it until it can be confirmed by surveillance video. No arrests have been made.