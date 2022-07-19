DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of Des Moines is working to purchase the old railroad tracks that extend from the Union Railroad Bridge to turn into an extension to the Principal Riverwalk.

This extension would connect the east side of downtown Des Moines to the rest of the city’s trail system. To the south of the railroad tracks is where the new Market District development is planned.

Paul Hayes, the lead developer of the Market District, said that the city adding more trails is good for development.

“Connectivity is a really big part of our development and really when you look at how things have developed in downtown Des Moines connections from downtown to other parts of the city by walkway and bike trails is really a significant part of that process,” Hayes said.

The city plans to spend $1.5 million on buying the land that the railroad tracks are on.