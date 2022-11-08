DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is being held in the Polk County Jail after police said he assaulted three officers as they tried to arrest him Monday, even using one officer’s own taser against him.

Officers were called to a business in the 2500 block of Hubbell Avenue on a dispute, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. When officers arrived shortly after 6:40 p.m., they found the source of the dispute, 27-year-old Alfredo Garcia, in the parking lot.

Sgt. Parizek said while officers tried to take Garcia into custody he fought back. One officer used a taser on Garcia and during the struggle with officers, Garcia was able to grab it and tase the officer on the forearm, court documents said.

The three officers that arrested Garcia suffered minor injuries of cuts and bruises.

Meth was found in Garcia’s possession after his arrest.

He is charged with disarming a peace officer-discharge weapon, three counts of assault on persons in certain occupations-bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance, trespassing, and interference with official acts.

Garcia’s bond has been set at $25,000 and a preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for November 18.