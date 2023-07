DES MOINES, Iowa — Gaslamp provided a small stage for notable musicians in Des Moines for more than a decade, but the bar on 15th and Grand is calling it quits after this weekend.

Gaslamp announced in February that it would close ahead of likely renovations to its building and neighborhood. It played out the venue with an all-day concert Saturday.

Gaslamp’s final day of operation is Sunday. The bar opened in 2011 and has not announced any plans to find a new location.