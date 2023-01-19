DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines who shot and killed a Windsor Heights woman last September has taken a plea deal and been sentenced to prison in the case.

Malik Henderson

Malik Henderson pled guilty last week to involuntary manslaughter, reckless use of a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

Henderson had originally been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Aleah Rose Johnson. Police said Henderson was riding in a car with Johnson on September 5, 2022 when he fired a gun and the bullet struck her.

Johnson was dropped off at Methodist Hospital but died from her injuries.