POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The name of a man presumed to have drowned in Saylorville Lake on Saturday has been released by authorities.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Robert Mayberry Jr., 26 of Des Moines, died while swimming in the “Party Cove” of the southeast area of the lake. Witnesses reported seeing Mayberry in the water and a short time later could not locate him.

Rescue crews were called and arrived on the scene minutes later. They searched until sunset when conditions became too dangerous to continue.

The search resumed Sunday morning when Mayberry’s body was discovered around 9:10 a.m.

The investigation into the incident continues.

No other information was released by the PCSO.