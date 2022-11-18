DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison in connection with a 2021 fatal shooting that happened during a drug deal.

Twenty-two-year-old Brett Dobberke was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to two charges: discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The charges stem from a shooting on November 7, 2021 in the area of 17th Street and Forest Avenue. The Des Moines Police Department said two fifteen-year-olds, one with a gun and the other with a knife, tried to rob Dobberke during a drug deal and he shot at them.

Court records show 15-year-old Isaiah Fernandez-Smith was shot in the head during the incident. He died two days after the shooting.

The state has not filed charges against Dobberke related to Fernandez-Smith’s death.

Dobberke was also sentenced to five years of supervised release after his prison term concludes as well as restitution to the victims in the case totaling $17,996.22.