ALTOONA, Iowa – A Des Moines man died Sunday night when he was hit by a truck on I-80 in Altoona.

A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said a pickup truck was westbound in the center lane of I-80 when it struck 36-year-old Perry Dodds around 8:38 p.m. The report said Dodds was wearing all dark clothing and standing in the center lane.

He was killed on impact.

The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours while authorities investigated and cleared the scene. The road has since re-opened.