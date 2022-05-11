DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of the victim in Des Moines’ eighth homicide of 2022.

Officers with the Des Moines Police Department were called to an apartment at 3326 University Avenue shortly after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday to perform a welfare check. When they arrived, they found 56-year-old Rhonda Howard of Des Moines dead inside the apartment. Police say what they saw at the scene leads them to believe her death was not from natural causes.

Tuesday night police announced an arrest in the case.

Tony Arterberry (WHO 13)

Des Moines resident, 58-year-old Tony Arterberry, is charged with first-degree murder in Howard’s death. He also faces charges of first-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault causing injury, and first-degree harassment in connection to an incident on May 6th involving Howard.

Arterberry also has a warrant out of Michigan for a parole violation.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail.