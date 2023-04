DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is facing multiple charges for allegedly sexually abusing a child.

Daniel Raymond Miller, 33, was booked into the Polk County Jail Wednesday night on three counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of lascivious conduct with a minor.

Criminal complaints filed in the case said the abuse happened between 2015 and 2022. Police said the child victim was five or six years old when the alleged abuse began.