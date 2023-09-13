DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend with a hatchet overnight.

Kevin Defell

Kevin Defell, 54, is charged with willful injury-causing serious injury in relation to the incident that happened in the parking lot of the Hy-Vee at 3330 Martin Luther King Parkway.

A criminal complaint filed in the case said Defell and the victim were arguing when Defell struck the victim with a hatchet, causing a serious injury. A witness took the victim to the hospital where she was treated for a large laceration on her left shoulder that caused an arterial bleed.

Defell was identified as the suspect and when officers located him at his residence, a hatchet with blood on it was clearly visible on the passenger side of his vehicle. The complaint said he consented to a search of his vehicle.

Police said Defell admitted, after being Mirandized, that he had argued with the victim at the location of the incident.

Defell is being held in the Polk County Jail.