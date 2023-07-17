DES MOINES, Iowa — A liquor license renewal request for the Tipsy Crow Tavern in Des Moines’ Court Avenue district was denied Monday night by the City Council. This makes the second such request by controversial bar owner Steve McFadden to be denied by a city in the metro this month.

Two weeks ago, the West Des Moines City Council refused to renew the liquor license for McFadden’s Grumpy Goat Tavern on Mills Civic Parkway. McFadden has since appealed that decision to the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division and the Grumpy Goat is, as of this writing, still serving alcohol.

Des Moines City Council members told WHO13 tonight that while the Tipsy Crow has had some problems in the past, their main problem is with McFadden himself.

“First off, for folks who have a liquor license, we need to act differently. And Mr. McFadden hasn’t been acting that way recently,” said councilman, Joe Gatto, who holds a liquor license for his Baratta’s Restaurant on Des Moines’ south side.

“There’s a certain privilege that comes along with having a liquor license,” Gatto continued, “and being part of the community and being the person who’s able to sell liquor and have it consumed on their property. You have to meet certain criteria and right now we don’t feel that he meets that criteria.”

McFadden has had a number of legal and personal transgressions over the years. This year, he was convicted of assaulting one former girlfriend and charged with using a GPS tracker to stalk another.

State standards say that cities may deny a liquor license to a bar owner who lacks “good moral character” and like West Des Moines, Des Moines Council members say they used this standard in their decision tonight.

“I think based on the past,” said councilwoman, Connie Boesen, “and all the things that have gone on with that bar, it was time to say ‘enough is enough.'”

McFadden’s Fat Charlie’s Tavern in Urbandale could be the next to suffer this same fate. Its liquor license is up for renewal next month.