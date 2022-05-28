DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa summertime tradition is officially back in operation.

The Des Moines Heritage Carousel at Union Park opened for the season on Saturday. The carousel, which was unveiled in 1998, typically costs 50 cents per ride for children. However, both children and adults hopped on the carousel for free Saturday in commemoration of opening day.

Heritage Carousel executive director Jackie Cacciatore predicts this will be a busy summer for the ride.

“Last year, we had a really great season, but people were a little reluctant to have rentals during our open hours,” Cacciatore said. “We’re seeing a lot more people willing to do things now because we’re outside. People just want to be outside where it’s open and healthy, as well as do fun things with their family.”

The Heritage Carousel will remain in constant operation until the end of August. Until then, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day but Monday.

For more information about the Heritage Carousel, click here.