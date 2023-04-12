DES MOINES, Iowa — Two spots in Des Moines that share the same road and the same circumstance got good news this week.

“I think when people see the plans,” said city councilwoman, Connie Boesen, “in the long run it’ll be a very good plan for that area.”

She’s talking about the site of the former Plaza Lanes — vacant for over five years now. And then to the east — the Highland Park Apartment building — historic but lacking a real future.

“That apartment building at that corner was really too far gone to save,” said councilman, Carl Voss, “about a $2 million gap — and that’s just too big of a gap.”

The two eyesores are getting a fresh vision: new multi-level developments; both providing the one thing Des Moines is lacking most.

“We need a lot more housing in Des Moines,” Voss said, “and we need more housing in density.”

The sites could combine to offer as many as 130 new units, but best of all, they’ll be affordably priced.

“We have a real squeeze that applies to our hourly-wage-earning families, seniors, people with disabilities in this county,” said Matt Hauge of the Polk County Housing Trust Fund, “and it’s very difficult for those folks to find a place to live that they can afford.”

Hauge brings a sobering truth: we need these developments and about a hundred more like them.

“Polk County needs about 11,635 units of housing that are affordable and available to the extremely low-income renters that are here in our community,” he said.

He means those working hourly-wage jobs. Their struggles have a ripple effect.

“One of the things that can happen in some of our suburban communities for example where there’s an absolute major lack of affordable housing — businesses have to delay their openings because they can’t find workers who can actually live near where those businesses are located,” Hauge said.

But these are no less welcome. They are on the same main corridor, along bus routes, near grocery stores and schools, and not far from downtown.

Advocates like Hauge approve. “When you see cities like Des Moines trying to carve out some space in these new developments for folks, that’s an indication that that’s city government doing its job right.”