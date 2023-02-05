DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines voters will decide who they want as mayor this November. Community organizer and political newcomer Denver Foote believes they are the right person for the job.

Foote announced their candidacy with an Instagram post this week. Foote is active within the Des Moines Peoples Town Hall and the Iowa Abortion Access Fund.

Foote said their priorities includes resources for Des Moines’ houseless population, improving public transportation, and protecting the environment. They believe their status as a political outsider is a positive in the mayoral race.

“I’m really just an every day person that just wants to bring power back to my community,” Foote said. “I am trying my best, and I believe my lived experiences and my passion to build my community up sets me apart.”

Foote joins Des Moines city council member Josh Mandelbaum in the mayoral candidate field.

Mayor Frank Cownie, who has held office since 2003, has not yet announced if he will run for a sixth term.