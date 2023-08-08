DES MOINES, Iowa – Frustration over a lack of representation in Des Moines’ Ward 1 is building as Indira Sheumaker was a no-show for Monday night’s Des Moines City Council meeting.

Councilwoman Sheumaker hasn’t been to a meeting in five months.

“Indira, please, please show some professionalism. Ignoring the city of Des Moines and your constituents is not acceptable,” said resident Jolene Prescott at Monday night’s meeting.

Several at-large council members are coordinating with Ward 1 residents in Sheumaker’s absence. Constituents say the council can no longer wait for Sheumaker to show up.

“We are asking you to take action, to set a hearing to remove Indira Sheumaker. It comes down to time. We’ve given her five months. There’s been no response, there’s been no help. I echo previous speakers’ statements that ‘thank God we had Connie Boesen and Carl Voss,’ because we would have been lost without you guys at large and we really appreciate all your help for taking up the slack,” David Hellstern said as he addressed the council.

Sheumaker took office in January of last year. Her term runs until January of 2026.