DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council gathers Monday with multiple traffic and road construction items on the agenda.

The board will discuss whether to apply to the Iowa Department of Transportation for traffic safety and improvement program funds to cover the construction of the Southeast Connector that would connect Southeast 30th Street to Highway 65.

Also up for discussion, is a proposed intersection project in Beaverdale. The plan would rework the intersection between Beaver Avenue and 41st Street which would require purchasing the Players Sports Bar and Grill.

They are also voting on whether or not to approve an agreement for federal funding to replace the Walnut Street Bridge that goes over the Des Moines River.