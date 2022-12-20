Driver crashed into house at 4th and Shawnee in Des Moines following an early morning chase on December 20, 2022. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is facing multiple charges after police say he led them on a chase and crashed into a home in the Highland Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Police tried to pull over 50-year-old Thomas Davis on a traffic violation around 12:15 a.m. at E. Sheridan Avenue and Saylor Road, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Driver crashed into house at 4th and Shawnee in Des Moines following an early morning chase on December 20, 2022. (WHO 13) Thomas Davis

Davis refused to stop and led officers on a chase until crashing the truck he was driving into a home at the corner of 4th Street and Shawnee Avenue. Sgt. Parizek said Davis ran from the scene and when officers caught him he assaulted them.

Davis was checked out at the hospital before being booked into the Polk County Jail. He is being held on charges of eluding, three counts of assault on a peace officer, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, interference with official acts, criminal mischief, failure to maintain registration plate, and driving while license denied.