Car crashes into building in 500 block of SE 4th Street in Des Moines during a chase on November 14, 2022. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa – An early morning police chase in Des Moines ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a building just east of the Des Moines River.

It happened around 5:00 a.m. Monday when an officer tried to make a traffic stop near SE 1st Street and MLK Jr. Parkway, said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The driver of the vehicle had outstanding felony arrest warrants.

The vehicle crashed into the building at 520 SE 4th Street after the driver lost control. He ran from the scene but was found a few blocks away from the crash and taken into custody.

The suspect’s name was not immediately available, but Sgt. Parizek said he was being checked out at the hospital before being taken to the Polk County Jail.