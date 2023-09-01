DES MOINES, Iowa- – A local business in Des Moines is giving away free clothing to young boys for this school year.

515 Exclusive opened around three months ago at 2310 University Avenue and only sells clothing for boys and men.

Dashay Brown, the CEO of 515 Exclusive, said that they decided to run a back-to-school giveaway to help the community.

“Our community needs it, the boys need it. If you look good, you feel good. Sometimes, clothing can make you feel insecure and cause bullying and we want to prevent [that] as much as we can,” said Brown.

The giveaway consists of clothing sizes 28-40. Anyone can stop by during store hours and ask about their giveaway.