DES MOINES, IOWA — You can now experience the Des Moines Botanical Garden in a new light.

The dome after dark event returns to the metro Friday, November 24th through Friday, March 29th.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. you can take in all the lights and sights at the conservatory and gardener’s show house.

Trellis Café will have shared plates, beverages, and mocktails available for purchase in the café on-site and concessions available in the gardens.

Admission is $12 for non-members and free for WIC and SNAP EBT card holders.

You can purchase your tickets online at dmbotanicalgarden.com or at the front desk upon arrival.