DES MOINES, Iowa — Artists from around the U.S. are descending on the metro. The Des Moines Arts Festival returns to Western Gateway Park downtown Friday.

The festival will include performances and pieces of art from 190 artists from across the U.S.

Colleen Murphy, the festival’s director of community relations, said this year’s headliners on the main stages include The 502s and Sister Hazel. There’s also a second stage that gives people a more up close and personal experience with artists.

There are also several interactive kids’ activities throughout the weekend.

Murphy said the festival is great for Des Moines and a big deal nationally.

“The Des Moines Arts Festival is really an iconic event across the country for the arts world,” she said. “We have so many applicants each year. We had 850 applicants this year for the 190 spots. And so we’re really known across the country as being a leader in the arts industry, especially in the arts festival. So we’re excited to have Des Moines featured in this way and have our city recognized and known as a leader in the arts festival world.”

The festival runs from Friday through Sunday. It goes from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. There’s also free parking available at the Nationwide Parking Ramp on Walnut Street about a block south of the festival.

Grand Avenue and Locust Street will be closed throughout the weekend between 10th and 16th Streets.