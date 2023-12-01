DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Area Religious Council Food Pantry Network is in urgent need of supplies for families in the greater Des Moines community.

Now through Sunday, January 7th if you would like to help head to Exile Brewery Company located at 1514 Walnut Street to help to fill the Exile truck with non-perishable items.

Cash donations can also be made to DMARC to help them purchase an array of in-high-demand items such as personal care products, diapers, baby wipes, canned meats, canned fruits, canned vegetables, and peanut butter.

This is the second year of the two organizations teaming up to help fill 15 food pantry sites and 14 mobile pantry sites spread throughout Des Moines, Ankeny, Clive, Johnston, Urbandale, and West Des Moines.

Last year, Exile Brewery Company received over 5,000 items from generous patron support and helped assist more than 50,000 individuals living with food insecurity in the Greater Des Moines area.

If you are unable to drop off donations in person and want to contribute you can do so on this website.