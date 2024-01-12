DES MOINES, Iowa – As the second winter storm shifts into Iowa this week, DART has begun providing free rides to warming centers and shelters throughout Polk County.

DART will continue to provide bus services throughout the winter storm, however, they do expect to encounter significant delays along all routes especially while the Winter Storm Warning remains in effect according to a statement made on their webpage.

Public transit riders can find information about significant delays and detours throughout the storm at ridedart.com/winterstorm.central.

If you are seeking shelter from the frigid temps and snowfall, DART does advise riders to call and confirm with the warming center that there is adequate availability and space to shelter you.

Polk County has a comprehensive list of warming center locations on its website at polkcountyiowa.gov.

Be sure to inform an operator as you board the DART bus that you are headed to a shelter and no payment will be required for the ride.

For further route availability and rider instructions go to ridedart.com.