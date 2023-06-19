DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Area Regional Transit has expanded its DART on Demand service to the Jordan Creek area of West Des Moines and the Riverbend neighborhood in Des Moines following the success of the DART on Demand pilot program in Ankeny.

DART on Demand is similar to rideshare apps like Uber where riders can call a bus to pick them up using an app, however, the service is only available during certain times and in certain areas.

Erin Hockman, the Chief External Affairs Officer at DART, said the service will be used differently depending on the community where it is available.

“The 50314 area code is one of the lowest income areas in Polk County, about a third of their residents live below the poverty line. So that is an area that already has fixed route service but we’re kind of enhancing that transit access in that area with the on-demand service. So people can use the on-demand from maybe their house or their workplace to a bus stop if they need to connect to the broader network,” Hockman said.

The DART on Demand service in the Riverbend neighborhood is completely funded by community sponsors.

Hockman said the West Des Moines DART on Demand service will help connect riders to areas that do not have fixed route services.

“It’s probably going to primarily serve people that are looking to get to DMACC West or to the MidAmerican Energy Recplex Complex. And that’s really kind of the purpose of the zone is to expand transit access to that growing area of West Des Moines that has not had access historically,” Hockman said.

To learn more about the DART on Demand service visit DART’s website.