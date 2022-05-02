DES MOINES – Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority is offering free rides to passengers who bring their bikes during the month of May to celebrate National Bike Month.

As the weather warms up this provides the opportunity for people to try different ways to commute to work. With high gas prices, taking the bus or riding a bike to work is a much more attractive option for Iowans in the metro.

DART normally loads around 50,000 to 60,000 bikes a year. Erin Hockman, DART’s Chief External Affairs Officer, said that DART is looking to break records this May.

“In May of 2019, we may have set a record for the number of bikes loaded onto our buses. We had almost 9,500 bikes just in the month of may the last time we were able to fully celebrate bike month so we’d love to break that record this month and load even more bikes onto our buses,” Hockman said.

To learn more about DART’s Bike Month promotion you can visit their website.