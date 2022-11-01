DES MOINES, Iowa — A new hiring blitz could increase support to some of the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority’s most vulnerable bus riders and ease the current stress on limited staffing.

DART is looking for help with its fixed and para-transit routes. To be hired you don’t need to have bus driving experience. You don’t even need a commercial driver’s license but by the end of this Thursday, there could be over two dozen people with a new career. It’s a change that could have an immediate effect.

“We have a lot of bus operators who are working a lot of overtime and making sure we deliver those service commitments that we’ve made but we don’t want our operators to have to work that overtime so we want to get back to being fully staffed,” said Erin Hockman who serves as DART’s Chief External Affairs Officer.

The two-day hiring event hopes to add 35 new drivers to DART’s fleet. This Wednesday and Thursday at the State Fairgrounds DART will hold open interviews for anyone 21 and over with a valid driver’s license.

DART officials say they will pay for CDL license training if an applicant is hired. A $3,000 incentive is available for those with a CDL. The incentive for those without is $2,000. To provide applicants a feel of what their future could look like Hockman says buses will be on site for applicants to test drive through an obstacle course. She also says job offers will be extended onsite.

“We will have staff on-site for people who have never driven a bus before that can walk them through how to maneuver the bus. We will have a little course set up that people can drive and see what it is like to be behind the wheel of a bus.”

The event takes place on Wednesday, November 2nd at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Midway from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. and again on Thursday, November 3rd from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.