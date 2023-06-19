DES MOINES, Iowa — A cyber attack against Des Moines Public Schools earlier this year may have exposed the personal information of nearly 6,700 individuals.

According to information released Monday by DMPS, the individuals affected are being contacted. They will receive a letter this week and, as a precautionary measure, are being offered free credit monitoring services. Information on how to place fraud alerts and other financial safety measures will also be included.

DMPS says the personal information became vulnerable due to a cyberattack on January 9, 2023. It forced the district to cancel classes for a few days. An investigation was launched with the help of third-party forensic specialists. The investigation is still ongoing, but DMPS says no evidence of financial fraud or identity theft has been found connected to the data breach.

A ransom demand was made in the attack but DMPS says no ransom has been paid and, on the advice of the cybersecurity experts, no reason will be paid.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone for their patience and understanding as we address this unfortunate incident,” said Matt Smith, Interim Superintendent of DMPS. “Data breaches have become all too common for public agencies and private businesses alike, and we recognize the impact they can have on individuals.”

The district says following the incident security measures were bolstered. DMPS is taking further steps to prevent similar attacks in the future.