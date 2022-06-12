WAUKEE, Iowa — After nearly two years of construction and $20 million spent on it, Waukee’s new signature complex is open and busy with activity.

Waukee cut the ribbon on Triumph Park on June 3. The 66-acre park, located alongside the also new Waukee Northwest High School, features 12 baseball and softball fields, a 15,000 square foot playground, and a pond with a fishing pier.

While Triumph Park will mostly attract children and parents in and around Waukee, Kim Fleming drove across the metro from Altoona so her children could experience the playground.

“I will be making sure that I do drive out here again,” Fleming said. “There’s plenty for the kids to do, they won’t get bored. I’m pretty sure once it’s time for us to go home I’m going to have to pry them away to leave. We’ve got to go home eventually because tomorrow is Monday and I have to work.”

Apple also donated $1 million towards the park’s construction, as the company looks to build a data center on the western edge of Waukee.

According to the city’s website about the park, about 67 percent of the construction costs will be covered by Dallas County sales tax revenue. The other 33 percent will be paid with a public improvement fund, which includes Apple’s donation.