DES MOINES, Iowa — Thursday’s snowstorm isn’t stopping people from descending upon Wells Fargo Arena for the state wrestling tournament but there are some important things fans should keep in mind to get there safely.

Des Moines Public Works Deputy Director Adam Smith said crews have been hard at work since about 10 p.m. Wednesday night preparing for the morning snowfall.

The city has activated its snow ordinance procedures.

Smith said snowplows will focus on main roads and arterials across the city. They won’t touch side streets until after it stops snowing.

He added that drivers can do things to make it easier for plows, especially as the brunt of the storm is expected during the morning rush hour commute.

“A couple things that would really help us,” Smith said. “First, if you would not park on the street. If you’re on a snow route, please move your vehicle off the snow route, give us access to the full width of the street. And second, when you see those trucks, give them a little bit of room. That’s a large piece of equipment, there’s some blind spots there and there’s a lot going on in the cab of that truck so those guys have their attention in a lot of different places. So if you could back off and give them some room, that’d be great.”

Smith said the roads around Wells Fargo Arena are part of the city’s “snow route” so they’ll get plenty of attention.

He also said the Public Works Department has only used about a third of its budget this winter as so far there has been less snow than usual by mid-February.

As for the state wrestling tournament itself, Iowa High School Athletic Association Director Tom Keating told WHO 13 things are on schedule and should not be impacted by the storm. Though many schools have canceled classes for the day because of the weather, Keating said “We believe those outside the metro area are already in town.”