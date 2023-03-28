DES MOINES, Iowa – An arrest has been made after police were called to an apartment in downtown Des Moines on a report of a stabbing early Tuesday morning.

Just after midnight, police responded to the 100 block of 2nd Avenue at the Vine Street Apartments. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said an adult male was stabbed in the chest. He is currently hospitalized but is expected to survive.

Sgt. Parizek said the suspect in the stabbing, 27-year-old Charleshia Murry, is the victim’s cousin. She was arrested at a residence on Des Moines’ south side.

Murry is being held in the Polk County Jail on a charge of willful injury-causing bodily injury.