DES MOINES, Iowa — The first court hearings are set for four of the six suspects charged in Monday’s deadly shooting outside East High School.

Bond is set at $1.05 million for each of the four oldest suspects. They are charged as adults with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Preliminary hearings for 17-year-old Octavio Lopez, 16-year-old Manuel Buezo, 16-year-old Romeo Perdomo, and 17-year-old Henry Valladares-Amaya are scheduled for March 18.

According to Polk County Attorney John Sarcone, Iowa law means the cases against the two youngest suspects, 14-year-old Nyang Chamdual and 15-year-old Alex Perdomo, will begin in juvenile court but could be moved to adult court. He says if that process moves forward, it would not be quick.

Fifteen-year-old Jose David Lopez was killed in the shooting. Officials say he was not a student at East. Two female East students were injured. Police last said a 16-year-old was in serious condition and an 18-year-old was in critical condition.

According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, gang members were involved in the shooting.