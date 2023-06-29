DES MOINES, Iowa — Court Center became a symbol to some people of drinking and debauchery in downtown Des Moines. The building’s new owners hope to clean up that reputation with new businesses, a new look, and a new name.

The building is now known as simply The CC and the Court Center signage will come down in the next few weeks.

Building owner Tony DeSalvo said they have a plan for each floor: an upscale restaurant on the ground floor, a bar with entertainment similar to the Punch Bowl Social chain on the second floor, and a “Nashville-style” live music venue on the top floor.

“We want to provide something that a guest can do besides drinking,” DeSalvo said.

The building once housed six different bars, but is now nearly empty. Downtown Tap and Patio is the sole bar remaining, but it has recently filed a lawsuit against DeSalvo’s group.

DeSalvo said his group stopped renewing leases and planned to clear out the complex as soon as they bought it in July 2021.

“The building is empty because we had a vision to have that vibrant mix again,” DeSalvo said. “The old is the past, the present is now where we have a clean slate, and the future will be a progressive entertainment and dining experience.”

Des Moines’ Zoning Board of Adjustment installed a midnight alcohol cutoff after an indecent incident in one of those bars last September. DeSalvo’s group hopes the zoning board will restore the 2 a.m. alcohol hours during their August meeting.

“We need the 2 a.m. hours to be restored to attract the types of high-quality local and national concepts which will ensure success over the long term,” DeSalvo said.