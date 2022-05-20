DES MOINES, Iowa — Travel is starting to rebound across America with warmer weather and the easing on COVID-19 restrictions, which is good news for Iowa’s tourism and convention industry.

The Iowa Events Center and Hy-Vee Hall will host two large conventions this weekend. The first is Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.’s 50th annual Central Regional Convention, which started Friday and lasts through Sunday. The second is Des Moines Con, a comic and game convention which begins on Saturday.

While there are not any figures reporting exactly how many conventions are slated for Des Moines this year, Catch Des Moines reported it helped attract more than 100 conventions to the city in 2020 and 2021. The organization estimates those conventions generated more than $50 million in economic impact.

In addition to the conventions, Saturday is gearing up to be a busy for two other reasons: The Farmer’s Market has returned to Court Avenue, and the heavily-anticipated Des Moines run of the musical ‘Hamilton’ is performing at the Civic Center.