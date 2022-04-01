DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines has awarded $85 million to 46 bids for road and infrastructure construction projects around the metro. One of the larger projects that aims to replace and renovate parts of the 2nd Avenue bridges begins Friday.

Steven Naber the city of Des Moines’s City Engineer said that the project will cause some traffic delays. “We do ask that people be patient. We’re gonna keep one lane in each direction open. We do anticipate that this will result in delays but we hope that people will be happy once we get the project done. It will be a two-year project,” Naber said.

The bridge on 2nd Avenue that crosses Birdland Drive is in need of a total replacement while the bridge that crosses the Des Moines River only needs repairs. The city is combining these projects to hit two birds with one stone.

Naber said that this portion of 2nd Avenue is an important corridor to Downtown Des Moines. “This road is a vital connection for not only our neighborhoods and our residents but it’s a vital connection for the entire metropolitan area. There’s about 19,000 vehicles a day that travel that road,” Naber said.

There are three other projects starting this week that may also delay traffic. The bridge at Southwest 9th Street will be totally replaced, Fleur Drive is finishing its second phase of construction adding sidewalks, and the Ingersoll Avenue Streetscape project is improving infrastructure. These projects are also expected to be completed in the next two years.