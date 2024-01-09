DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines officially has a new mayor. Connie Boesen was sworn in at the city council meeting Monday night and said she hopes it inspires young girls across the city.

“It is a historic swearing-in as I am the first woman to have taken the mayor’s oath of office for Des Moines. I hope this moment serves as an example for the young girls and women who aspire to hold the executive office. Everything can be possible, you just have to dream big,” said Boesen.

She also talked about what she hopes to accomplish in her time as mayor, saying that she wants the residents to lead the city, not just those in office such as herself.

“I will continue to identify ways the city can support our youth. We as adults need to wrap our arms around our youth to ensure sure they have the support they need. These changes will not come solely from my input. I am working with staff to launch a series of listening posts throughout the city reaching directly into communities so our decisions will be informed by our residents,” Boesen said.

Mayor Boesen took office following the 20-year tenure of Frank Cownie.