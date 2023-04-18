ANKENY, Iowa — Community members packed Monday night’s Ankeny School Board meeting to express concerns over proposed contracts that would limit benefits and time off for teachers.

“It’s time to rebuild. What was once a strong, vibrant, collaborative, problem-solving relationship with your hardworking, currently frustrated, loyal Ankeny staff. It’s time to recognize that serving Ankeny students and community is where their heart has always resided. And not to infer that their need to stand up for a positive respectful work environment and contract is anything but student-focused,” retired Ankeny teacher Kim Frame told the board.

Shelly Northway, a parent in the district, said “Ankeny has a history of attracting and retaining talented educators and staff because of their competitive pay good benefits. This this seems to no longer be the case as pay and benefits have been on the chopping block in this recent round of contract negotiations. Unless something changes, teachers will leave Ankeny and Ankeny schools will struggle to replace them.”

The contracts were not discussed by the board as part of the meeting’s agenda.