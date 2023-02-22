DES MOINES – The Greater Des Moines Partnership is holding its first Small Business Pitch Competition ahead of its annual small business summit.

The competition has two separate entries, one for existing small businesses and one for entrepreneurs looking to start a business. The winners of the contest will receive seed money to kickstart their projects.

The deadline for pitch submissions is March 5th with the summit taking place March 22nd.

Meg Schneider, the Senior Vice President of Business Resources and Community Development at the Greater Des Moines Partnership, said that the pitch contest is a great way to develop business ideas.

“In the pitch competition, you’ll be asked about your audience and your market and all of those types of things which really it’s just good due diligence on the part of any small business owner to spend the time and think through those things and then to be able to turn around and articulate it to those judges will be really meaning full no matter what the business,” Schneider said.

To learn more about the Small Business Summit or the pitch competition visit the Greater Des Moines Partnership’s website.