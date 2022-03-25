CLIVE, Iowa — For the first time in three decades, the City of Clive is filling a council member seat before the term is up by special election rather than appointment.

Clive’s Mayor John Edwards had to resign from his position on the city council when he was elected mayor. Edwards had two years left to serve as city councilman so the city decided to fill the position by appointing Clive resident David Bell.

However residents gathered signatures and submitted a petition to hold a special election to fill the seat meaning Bell now had to run for his council member position against other candidates.

Mayor Edwards believes both candidates are good options for the city. “The critical thing is they get out to vote and that prior to that they get informed. Both candidates have excellent websites with information on their background, their interest in the position, why there running. Voters in Clive are typically very well informed and we want to encourage them to get out on Tuesday,” Edwards said.

The two Clive residents that are running for city councilmember are David Bell and Srikant Mikkilineni.

For more information on how to register to vote and where you can vote visit the City of Clive’s website.