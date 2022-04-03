CLIVE, Iowa — The process to fill Clive Mayor John Edwards’ vacant city council seat took several months, but the city’s voters have made their decision on his replacement.

Srikant Mikkilineni defeated current Clive city councilman David Bell during Tuesday’s special election for the city council seat. Mikkilineni, a technology lawyer by day, won nearly 60 percent of the vote.

“It’s kind of incredible, honestly,” Mikkilineni told WHO 13. “Roughly eight weeks ago, I don’t think anyone in Clive knew who I was.”

Bell was appointed to city council by his peers after Edwards was elected mayor this past November. However, a petition delivered to Clive City Hall in February triggered this special election for the position.

Mikkilineni told WHO 13 he is eager to help make Clive a better place.

“I’m really looking forward to rolling my sleeves up and trying to do the best job I can representing the folks who put their trust in me and everybody else,” Mikkilineni said. “It’s very much like drinking from a fire hose.”

MIkkilineni will be sworn in during Clive’s next city council meeting on April 14.