CLIVE, Iowa – Work continues to repair the break in a natural gas line in Clive that closed part of a busy road Wednesday and caused service interruptions for nearby customers.

Thursday morning, the City of Clive said one lane of travel in each direction is open again on NW 86th Street between University Avenue to University Boulevard. The Greenbelt Trail crossing at NW 8th Street is also open again.

Officials closed the area off Wednesday night a little before 5:30 because of the gas main break. Crews with MidAmerican Energy and the city were able to turn off the main around 11:30 p.m. They worked overnight to flare off the excess gas so work could start on fixing the damaged pipe.

The city is asking people traveling through the area to watch out for workers Thursday, who will excavate the pipe and conduct repairs.