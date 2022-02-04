CLIVE, Iowa — First responders are put to the test, both physically and mentally every day and research shows they are 10 times more likely to consider suicide than other working professionals.

Because of this, the Clive Fire Department does a mental health check on its firefighters once a year.

“Every year we’re required to go get a physical done and they check our blood work, they check our ability to bend or ability to lift,” said Clive Fire Lieutenant Gerrit Foreman. “Nobody ever talked about the mental aspect of being able to mentally cope with everything. Fire and EMS law enforcement first responders have a horrible background of suicide. So this became kind of a way to talk and maybe the psychologist can look at it and figure out what’s going on. And maybe you have some precursors to that.”

The program is called PAC, which stands for Proactive Annual Check-in. It’s been in effect for about a year.

Right now it’s funded by the CARES Act but the city will take over after the grant runs out.

Members of the department say that having the opportunity to establish a relationship with a mental health provider makes it easier to talk about what is bothering them on a personal, or professional level.

Clive Fire Chief Rick Roe said this program works well because it is tangible and consistent, not just a list of suggestions.

“You go back 10-15 years ago and public safety if you told somebody we’re gonna go visit with a mental health professional, there was just a negative stigma that came with that. And we’re trying to normalize it. We think that we’ve made good grounds that way. And I don’t believe for a minute that any of our employees would not reach out to our mental health professional if they were having issues,” said Roe.

The Fire Department said it’s the only department in the metro with something like this in place. The Clive Police Department plans to implement something similar.